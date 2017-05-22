Chicago, le 21 mai 2017

CGCCHI200517

Distingués membres de la Communauté,

Chers amis d'Haïti,

Friends of Haiti,

Chers compatriotes,

Frè m ak sè m yo

Nous voici réunis dans la maison du Seigneur pour commémorer ensemble un événement important de l’histoire de notre pays et de l'humanité. Je suis, comme toujours, ravi d'être en votre compagnie, et de vous saluer fraternellement au nom du Consulat Général d'Haïti à Chicago.

Si nous sommes ici rassemblés pour commémorer le 214ème anniversaire de cet événement colossal qu'est la Création du Drapeau Haïtien, c'est grâce à l'invariable solidarité de l'Église Notre Dame de la Paix, et de la Mission Catholique Haïtienne de l'Archidiocèse de Chicago. Il m’incombe de toujours répéter que cette solidarité est très appréciée de la Communauté Haïtienne de Chicago.

Cette année, nous commémorons fièrement le 214ème anniversaire du bicolore haïtien. Le drapeau qui symbolise Haïti représente aussi la liberté universelle. En se réunissant à l'Arcahaie le 18 mai 1803 pour confirmer leur intention de briser les chaînes de la servitude, nos ancêtres sonnèrent à tout jamais le glas de cette odieuse exploitation de l'humain par l'humain. L'histoire des couleurs du drapeau haïtien présente en elle-même un important symbolisme qui parle du courage et de la détermination de nos ancêtres. En déchirant le puissant emblème tricolore de la tyrannie pour créer le bicolore qui devait devenir le drapeau haïtien, Jean-Jacques Dessalines et ses hommes montrèrent au monde entier le chemin de la liberté. En effet, le 1er janvier 1804, ce bicolore flotta glorieusement quand naquit la Première Nation Noire du Nouveau Monde. Nombreux sont ceux qui vinrent chez nous respirer l'air de la liberté, et renforcer leurs propres luttes. Aujourd'hui, on n'en parle pas. On voudrait même nous faire oublier ce valeureux passé; ou nous en repentir. Certains s'enorgueillissent de conquêtes et d'atrocités. Nous avons défait l'esclavage et conquis la liberté. Il n'existe pas une nation au monde avec une histoire plus glorieuse que la nôtre. Aujourd'hui, notre bicolore nous interpelle. Il nous parle de cette unité qu'il symbolise. Il nous parle d'un destin digne de nos ancêtres puisqu'il représente le triomphe de la bravoure face à la tyrannie. C'est à nous d'être fiers de notre emblème national, et surtout d'y puiser le courage et la détermination qu'il nous faut pour façonner notre destin''.

Ladies and gentlemen,

We are gathered here in the house of the Lord to commemorate a colossal event in both the history of Haiti and the history of mankind. It is always a pleasure to be in your company, and to bring you warm greetings from the Consulate General of Haiti in Chicago.

If we are gathered here to proudly commemorate the 214th anniversary of Haiti's flag, it is thanks to the invariable solidarity of the Church of Our Lady of Peace, and the Haitian Catholic Mission of the Archdiocese of Chicago. I am always willing to express the Community's profound gratitude.

This year, we are proudly commemorating the 214th anniversary of the Haitian Flag. The proud symbol of Haiti also represents universal freedom. When they gathered in Arcahaie on May 18, 1804, our ancestors were more than ever, determined to put an end to slavery, and make that heartless system of exploitation of humans by humans obsolete. The origin of our flag's colors holds a potent symbolism that speaks of courage, determination and defiance. When Jean-Jacques Dessalines tore the dreaded three-colored symbol of tyranny in order to create the two-colored flag that was to become the Haitian Flag, he and his men showed the entire world the way to freedom. Indeed, on May 18, 1804, this flag was raised in all its glory as the First Black Nation of the New World was born. Many came to our shores to breathe the air of freedom, and to get support for their own struggles. Today, no one speaks about that. Some would like us to pretend that our glorious past never happened. Others would want us to apologize for it while they wallow in their reminiscences of conquests and atrocities. We defeated slavery, and conquered freedom. No nation on earth has more reasons to be proud of its history than Haiti. Today, our flag is talking to us. It is urging us to remember the unity that it symbolizes. It is also showing us the way to a destiny which is worthy of our ancestors since it represents the triumph of bravery over tyranny. It is we who must be proud of our flag, and draw from it all the courage and determination we need in order to forge the destiny we deserve.

Frè m ak sè m yo,

M byen kontan ansanm avèk nou lan kay Gran Mèt la pandan nap komemore anivèsè on evenman ki pa sèlman enpòtan lan istwa peyi dAyiti men lan istwa limanite. Avèk tout kèm, map salye nou lan non Konsila Jeneral Ayiti lan Chikago.

Si nou isit la ansanm jodi a pou nou komemore 214èm anivèsè kreyasyon drapo nou an, se gras a solidarite Legliz Notre Dame de la Paix avèk Misyon Katolik Ayisyen Achidyosèz Chikago. Map toujou remèsye yo lan non kominote a.

Evenman nap komemore jodi a pa yon bagay piti paske drapo Ayiti a reprezante libète toupatou. Reyinyon sa a ki te fèt lan Akayè jou ki te 18 me 1803 a te voye yon siyal pou tout moun ki tap goumen kont enjistis. Istwa koulè drapo nou an montre kijan zansèt nou yo pat ap rekile devan anyen. Desalin pat ezite chire drapo franse a poul te ba nou drapo pa nou ki se idantite nou. Premye janvye 1804, drapo sa a te flote an gran jan. Premye Peyi Nwa lan Nouvo Mond la te fèt. Gen anpil ki te vin lakay nou pou yo te ka pran gou libète. Gen sak te vin chèche kout men pou batay yo tap mennen. Jodi a, tout moun bliye sa. Gen sak ta vle pou nou bliye istwa nou, ou byen pou nou prezante eskiz pandan yo menm, yap fè lwanj pou tout konkèt yo fè ak tout atwosite yo komèt. Nou menm, nou kraze esklavaj epi nou fè libète fleri.Pa gen nasyon sou tè a ki gen dwa pi fyè de istwa li pase Ayiti. Sa vle di se nou menm ki pou apresye drapo nou ak idantite nou. Se lan sa n ap jwenn kouraj ak detèminasyon pou nou konstwi yon bon desten pou peyi nou an.

Poum fini, map remèsye legliz la ak Misyon Katolik la.Gras a solidarite yo, nou kapab komemore anivèsè drapo nou lan kay Gran Mèt la. Map mande nou sitou pou nou rete fyè de drapo nou an paske drapo nou an se drapo libète.

In closing, I want to thank this church and the Catholic Mission for their unwavering solidarity which allows us to commemorate our flag's 214th anniversary in God's house. Above all, I urge you to remain proud of our flag because it is the flag of freedom.

Je terminerai en remerciant cette église et la Mission Catholique. Grâce à leur invariable solidarité, nous pouvons commémorer le 214ème anniversaire de notre bicolore dans la maison de Dieu. Je vous enjoins surtout de continuer à être fiers de notre héritage, et à porter fièrement les couleurs de notre pays car elles sont celles de la liberté.

MERCI DE VOTRE ATTENTION!

MÈSI POU ATANSYON NOU!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION!

Lesly Condé

Consul Général