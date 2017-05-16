Chicago, le 14 mai 2017

CGCCHI140517

Chers amis membres de la Communauté,

Dear friends,

Chers compatriotes,

Frè m ak sè m yo

Le Gala traditionnel de la Fête des Mères nous réunit aujourd'hui. Comme vous tous, c'est aussi avec un coeur rempli de joie et de véritable enthousiasme que je participe à la célébration du Vingt-huitième Anniversaire de l'organisation Opération SOS. Je suis, bien sûr, heureux d'être en votre plaisante compagnie, et de vous transmettre les très chaleureuses salutations du Consulat Général d'Haïti à Chicago.

Cette année, Opération SOS honore Mme Marie Lucie Voltaire. Le choix de Mme Voltaire est judicieux à tous les points de vue. Cette personne sympathique et dynamique n'est pas seulement une mère idéale: elle est aussi très impliquée au sein de notre Communauté. De tout mon coeur, je félicite Opération SOS pour ce choix clairvoyant, et aussi Mme Voltaire qui mérite bien cette distinction.

D'autre part, au nom de tous mes compatriotes, je tiens à féliciter, encourager et remercier Opération SOS pour vingt-huit années au service de la Communauté Haïtienne de Chicago, et surtout vingt-huit années de généreux soutien à certaines des communautés les plus démunies d'Haïti. Nous devons tous rendre hommage au courage et la détermination de Mme Colette Ascar Jeffries, du Docteur Dougé Barthélemy et de tous leurs collaborateurs. Pour avoir, plus d'une fois, collaboré avec Opération SOS dans des conditions pour le moins éprouvantes, je sais qu'il a fallu de la ténacité et beaucoup de coeur pour tenir le coup. Aujourd'hui, à vingt-huit ans, Opération SOS a bel et bien survécu, et fait sa preuve. Cette organisation philanthropique a besoin de votre générosité pour continuer son travail.

Ladies and gentlemen,

The traditional Mothers' Day Gala brought us together today. Just like all of you, I am participating with much enjoyment and genuine enthusiasm in the Celebration of the twenty-eighth Anniversary of Operation SOS. I am, as always, pleased to be in your charming company, and to greet you warmly on behalf of the Consulate General of Haiti in Chicago.

This year, Operation SOS is honoring Mrs. Marie Lucie Voltaire. This is a judicious choice in every regard. Blessed with a dynamic and sympathetic demeanor, Mrs. Voltaire is not only an exemplary mother; she is also very involved in this Community. With all my heart, I congratulate Operation SOS on this enlightened decision. I also congratulate Mrs. Voltaire who clearly deserves this distinction.

Moreover, on behalf of all my compatriots, I want to congratulate, encourage and thank Operation SOS for twenty-eight years at the service of the Chicago Haitian Community, and above all, twenty-eight years of generous support to some of Haiti's neediest communities. We must all praise the courage and determination of Mrs. Colette Ascar Jeffries, Dr Dougé Barthélemy and all their collaborators. Having collaborated with Operation SOS more than once, and under trying conditions to say the least, I have an idea how much heart and tenacity it took to remain standing. Today, Operation SOS is a twenty-eight year old philanthropic organization that has survived and proven itself. Thanks to your generous support, Operation SOS will keep on working.

In closing, I thank Operation SOS for having made me a part of this beautiful event on behalf of the Consulate General of Haiti in Chicago. I also thank all of you who have been supporting the organization through the years. I urge you to maintain your support because it is making a difference.

En terminant, je remercie Opération SOS de m'avoir invité à prendre part à cette élégante activité au nom du Consulat Général d'Haïti à Chicago. Je vous remercie aussi; vous tous qui avez accompagné l'organisation pendant toutes ces années. Je vous enjoins de maintenir cet appui car il est en train de faire une différence.

MERCI DE VOTRE ATTENTION!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION!

Lesly Condé

Consul General