Le Consul Général de Chicago aux funérailles du leader Lionel Chery

Chicago, le 15 juillet 2017

CGCCHI150717

Distingués membres des familles affectées,

Chers amis membres de la Communauté,

Dear friends

Frè m ak sè m yo

C'est une fort triste circonstance qui nous réunit aujourd'hui. Nous sommes ici pour dire adieu à un compatriote, un ami, un frère qui, d'une manière ou d'une autre, nous a tous touchés. Pour ma part, c'est avec beaucoup de respect, d'humilité et de reconnaissance que je m'incline devant cet être extraordinaire que j'ai appris à admirer pour son dynamisme.

Lionel Chéry naquit à Port-au-Prince le 13 août 1954.Tous ceux qui ont eu le privilège de le connaître à un moment ou à un autre de son existence, ont été impressionnés par sa sagacité, son dynamisme et sa grande curiosité. Quand il arriva aux États Unis d'Amérique en 1980, il ne tarda donc pas à acquérir la formation qu'il lui fallait pour se tailler une place respectable dans cette société et au sein de la Communauté haïtienne. Au Consulat Général d'Haïti à Chicago, il était connu comme un professionnel compétent. C'est lui qui, depuis plusieurs années, a doté la Mission d'un système téléphonique hautement performant. Hélas! Le destin, dans son inexorable impartialité, a mis fin aux jours de Lionel Chéry un peu plus d'un mois avant son soixante-troisième anniversaire.

Notre communauté se souviendra de cet homme jovial et entreprenant. Pour avoir été tour à tour responsable du Centre Communautaire, et animateur d'une émission de radio communautaire très écoutée dénommée Radio Haïti Internationale, animée à présent par notre collègue Frantz Jacques, Lionel Chéry s'est fait connaître, apprécier et respecter au sein de la Communauté Haïtienne de Chicago. Il a, de plus, appartenu à plusieurs organisations communautaires, et son attachement à notre chère Haïti n'a jamais fait l'objet d'aucun doute. Lionel était aussi connu pour sa foi chrétienne. Je ne peux pas m'empêcher de penser à sa collaboration avec le Révérend Pasteur Amplias Gabeau dont il était le gendre, et à qui je présente mes très sincères condoléances. Avec beaucoup de respect, je présente aussi mes très sincères sympathies à sa veuve Mme Marie Chéry, à ses trois enfants, à ses frères et sœurs et particulièrement Vitania ainsi qu'à toutes celles et tous ceux que cette soudaine disparition a plongés dans la consternation.

La mort vient toujours trop vite quand on a tant de talents, tant de désir et de personnes à aider. Je sais qu'un homme comme Lionel Chéry aura laissé des projets inachevés. Une si cruelle réalité suscite toujours les mêmes interrogations qui sont le produit de notre impuissance. Nous ne sommes, après tout, que de simples humains. Seul le Seigneur, le Maître de l'univers détient toutes les réponses. C'est lui l'auteur et le Maître de toutes les destinées. QUE SA VOLONTÉ SOIT FAITE!

Ladies and gentlemen,

We are gathered here on a very sad occasion. We have all come to bid farewell to a compatriot, a friend, a brother who has touched us all one way or another. With much respect, humility and gratitude, I bow before this extraordinary human being whose dynamism I have learned to admire.

Lionel Chery was born in Port-au-Prince on August 13, 1954. Anyone who has been fortunate enough to know him knew about his intelligence and his keen sense of entrepreneurship. Therefore, when he came to the United States of America in 1980, it did not take him long to find himself a career that would give him a good place in this society and in the Haitian Community. His sense of leadership earned him the respect of all those who dealt with him in one capacity or another. It was Lionel Chery who started Radio Haiti International, the interesting Community Radio Show currently hosted by my colleague Frantz Jacques. Fate, in its inexorable impartiality, has taken this highly productive man away one month before his sixty-third birthday.

Lionel Chery was also a deeply religious man. He collaborated with Reverend Pastor Amplias Gabeau who was also his father-in-law. I offer my sincere condolences to Rev. Pastor Gabeau. My heartfelt sympathies also go to his widow Mrs. Marie Chéry who deserves our unadulterated solidarity. To his three children, to his brothers and sisters and to every family member struggling with this cruel reality, I offer all my solidarity.

Death always comes too soon for someone as talented as Lionel Chéry who had so many things to do and so many people to help. Many projects will remain unfinished, and many hopes are forever dashed. Faced with such a harsh reality, we only have questions; so powerless are we. Only the creator has all the answers. He is the architect of every destiny. HIS WILL BE DONE!

Frè m ak sè m yo,

Se yon sikonstans tris ki reyini nou jodi a. Nou vin di konpatriyot nou, zanmi nou, frè nou yon dènye orevwa. Lionel Chéry se yon moun tout kominote a te konnen. Li te fè anpil travay lan radyo, lan San Kominotè ak lan plizyè oganizasyon. Se yon gwo poto mitan kominote a pap janm kapab ranplase.

An nou mande Bon Dye poul akonpaye Lionel Chery,pwoteje l epi akode l yon etènite ki gen anpil lapè ak lanmou.

Let us ask the Lord to accompany Lionel Chery, protect him, and grant him an eternity of love and peace.

Demandons au Seigneur d'accompagner Lionel Chéry, de le protéger et de lui accorder une éternité de paix et d'amour.

Lesly Condé

Consul Général