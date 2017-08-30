Chicago, le 26 août 2017

Distingués membres de DuSable Heritage Association,

Distiguished members of the DuSable Park Coalition,

Dear friends of DuSable,

Mes dames et messieurs

Nous voici réunis pour commémorer le 199ème Anniversaire de la Mort de Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable. C'est avec grand plaisir que je me retrouve en votre compagnie au nom du Consulat Général d'Haïti à Chicago. Cette activité est très importante pour la Communauté Haïtienne de Chicago car elle lui permet de célébrer les solides liens qui l'unissent à cette belle ville, et d'embrasser un héritage commun.

Je dois, d'abord et avant tout, remercier le Docteur Serge Pierre-Louis qui, cette fois encore, a eu la bonté de m'inviter à participer à cette importante activité qui offre à notre Communauté une occasion de s'unir à tous les habitants de cette ville pour rendre un légitime hommage à l'homme qui la fonda. Avec grand enthousiasme, je tiens à accompagner la Communauté haïtienne dans toute entreprise visant à donner à Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable toute la place qu'il mérite dans la ville et dans le coeur de ses habitants.

Ladies and gentlemen,

I am proud to share your company today as we commemorate the 199th Anniversary of the Death of Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable. To the Chicago Haitian Community, this is a highly significant event because it underlines the unbreakable bonds that exist between our native land and one of the world's most amazing cities. I am thrilled to transmit to you the very warm greetings of the Consulate General of Haiti in Chicago.

I will not go any further without expressing my gratitude toward Dr. Serge Pierre-Louis who has been kind enough to invite me to be here along with the Community and all of you who recognize the historic significance of Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable in the city of Chicago. Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable must be seen as the catalyst in a series of meaningful events that led to the existence of this great city we have today. This brave explorer whose adventure began in a place known today as the Haitian city of Saint Marc, must eventually come out of his virtual anonymity, and receive all the recognition he deserves. It is only fair to hope that one day, every child in the state of Illinois and elsewhere, will know exactly who the founder of the city of Chicago was, and where he came from. A valiant effort is under way in this sense, and the Consulate General of Haiti in Chicago is proud to be part of it.

This brings me to the tireless dedication of DuSable Heritage Association to the cause that gathers us here today. Such tenacity is highly commendable, and will, undoubtedly, yield positive results. With the same deference, I also salute the persistent efforts of all the other organizations that are dedicated to the same cause. This is the kind of contagious enthusiasm that will give us all the stamina to keep pushing until this flicker at the end of the tunnel becomes a redeeming ray of sunshine. I know that one day soon, the DuSable Park will become a reality. Everyone must know who the founder of Chicago was, and where he came from.

In closing, I must, once again, thank DuSable Heritage Association for this prestigious event, and for the invitation I received to take part in it on behalf of the Community. I urge all of you to keep supporting this organization and all the other organizations that pursue the same goal. The sum of their efforts will lead to a Chicago where Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable will obtain his rightful place.

En terminant, je dois, encore une fois, remercier DuSable Heritage Association pour cette prestigieuse activité, et pour la gentille invitation que j'ai reçue, d'y participer au nom de la Communauté. Je vous encourage tous à toujours donner votre appui à cette organisation et à toutes celles qui poursuivent le même but. La somme de leurs efforts aura pour résultat un Chicago qui donnera à Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable la place qui lui revient de droit.

MERCI DE VOTRE ATTENTION! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION!

Lesly Condé

Consul Général