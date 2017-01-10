Chicago, le 7 janvier 2017

CGCCHI070117

Chers compatriotes,

Chers amis d'Haïti,

Friends of Haiti,

Frè m ak sè m yo

Cette année, nous commémorons ensemble le 213ème anniversaire de la création du premier État noir des Amériques. Au nom du Consulat Général d'Haïti à Chicago, je suis fier d'accompagner le CONGRÈS DES HAÏTIENS POUR FORTIFIER HAÏTI et toutes les autres organisations communautaires, dans cette Soirée de l'Unité qui nous offre à tous une occasion de célébrer notre identité.

Je suis plus que satisfait de constater que, malgré tous les défis auxquels notre nation fait face depuis sa naissance dans un monde pour le moins insensible, vous avez gardé cet orgueil, cette fierté d'être Haïtiens.

Nous sommes, depuis le 1er janvier 1804, une nation solitaire, incomprise, inconnue. Nos valeureux ancêtres sont inconnus du reste du monde même si leurs exploits ont allumé le feu de la liberté bien au-delà de nos frontières. C'est à nous de maintenir le flambeau de la dignité, et de nous accrocher aux nobles idéaux qui ont animé nos ancêtres, et conduit à la naissance d'Haïti.

En ce jour où nous commémorons le 213ème anniversaire de cette nation qui a toujours lutté pour subsister, il nous incombe de penser au sort qui est réservé aux générations futures; à l'avenir de notre pays. Après avoir traversé deux désastres naturels majeurs au cours d'une même décennie, Haïti fait face, aujourd'hui, à un moment où le courage et le pragmatisme doivent se mettre au service de la dignité humaine.

Nous devons trouver le courage et le pragmatisme qu'il faut pour que nos décisions et nos sacrifices pavent la voie à une Haïti digne de la vision de nos ancêtres.

Ladies and gentlemen,

We are gathered this year, to commemorate the 213th anniversary of the creation of the First Black State of the Americas. On behalf of the Consulate General of Haiti in Chicago, I am immensely proud to accompany the HAITIAN CONGRESS TO FORTIFY HAITI and all the other Community Organizations in this Unity Evening which gives us all a precious opportunity to celebrate our identity.

I am quite pleased to observe that, despite all the challenges our country has been facing since its birth, in a world that has been insensitive, to say the least, you have remained proud; proud to be Haitians.

Since the first day of January 1804, we have been lonesome, misunderstood and largely unknown. Our valiant ancestors are ignored by the rest of the world, even though their exploits ignited the fire of freedom far beyond our borders. It is our job to keep the fire of dignity burning, and to embrace our ancestors' noble ideals that led to the birth of Haiti.

On this day when we are commemorating the 213th anniversary of a nation that has always struggled to barely stay alive, it is our duty to think about what life will be for our children and our children's children.

After experiencing two major natural disasters in the course of one decade, Haiti is, today, facing a time when great courage and pragmatism must come to the rescue of human dignity.

We must find the courage and pragmatism we need in order to make sacrifices, and decisions that can pave the way for the kind of Haiti our ancestors can be proud of.

Frè m ak sè m yo,

Ane sa a, nou reyini ansanm pou nou komemore 213èm anivèsè kreyasyon premye Eta nwa lan tout Amerik yo. Lan non Konsila Jeneral Ayiti lan Chikago, sa fèm anpil plezi poum akonpaye KONGRÈ AYISYEN POU FÒTIFYE AYITI ak tout lôt òganizasyon kominotè yo lan Sware Inite sa a ki ba nou yon okazyon pou nou selebre idantite nou.

Se avèk anpil satisfaksyon map konstate ke malgre tout move moman peyi nou an ap pase depil fèt akòz jan lemond ensansib, nou toujou kenbe ògèy nou, nou toujou fyè pou nou di nou se Ayisyen.

Depi premye janvye 1804, nou se yon ti peyi ki pou kont li, pèsonn pa chèche konnen nou, pèsonn pa chèche konprann nou. Rès mond la pa konn anyen de vanyan zansèt nou yo menm si bravte yo ak aksyon yo te pote limyè libète kay anpil lôt pèp. Se devwa pa nou pou nou kenbe flanbo diyite a byen wo epi adopte prensip zansèt yo ki te fè nou gen Ayiti.

Jounen jodi a, pandan nap komemore 213èm anivèsè peyi nou ki, depil fèk fèt ap goumen poul siviv, se devwa nou pou nou panse a ki kalite peyi nap kite pou pitit nou ak pitit pitit nou.

Apre peyi nou an fin sibi de gwo dezas natirel lan mwens pase 10 lane, se pou nou itilize couraj nou ak bon sans nou pou nou pwoteje diyite nou.

Fôk nou jwenn kouraj ak bon sans nou bezwen an,pou desizyon nou ak sakrifis nou kapab trase chemen yon Ayiti ki lan gou zansèt nou yo.

Lan moman nap akeyi yon ane tou nèf,map swete nou tout sante,kouraj avèk anpil siksè.Yon lôt fwa ankô,map remèsye KONGRÈ a avèk tout lôt ôganizasyon kominotè yokki rann bèl sware patriotik sa a posib.Mezanmi,lan tout sa nap fè,sonje Ayiti

As we are welcoming a brand new year, I want to wish you all courage, health and much success. Once again, I thank the HAITIAN CONGRESS TO FORTIFY HAITI and all the other community organizations that made this beautiful patriotic event possible. My friends, whatever you do, always remember Haiti.

Comme nous accueillons aussi une toute nouvelle année,je vous souhaite à tous du courage,de la santé et beaucoup de succès.Je remercie encore une fois le CONGRÈS DES HAÏTIENS POUR FORTIFIER HAÏTI ainsi que toutes les autres organisations communautaires dont la participation a rendu possible cette belle manifestation patriotique.Mes chers amis,quoi que vous fassiez,pensez toujours à Haïti.

MERCI! MÈSI! THANK YOU!

Lesly Condé

Consul Général