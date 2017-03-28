Division 1: L'AS Mirebalais reste convaincant
L'AS Mirebalais a remporté sa troisième victoire en battant (2-0) l'Eclair FC au parc Bayas devant un public qui a effectué en masse le déplacement dimanche lors de la 5e journée du championnat national de première division masculine. Suite à cette victoire, l'ASM prend la tête du classement avec 11 points.
Le nouveau promu, l'AS Sud-Est a battu (1-0) l'AS Capoise pour prendre la 4e place avec 9 points au Parc Pinchinat sur une réalisation d’Onelson Dorante.
Pour une deuxieme fois, le Racing Club Haïtien (RCH) a partagé un nouveau nul à domicile (1-1) contre l’America au Stade Sylvio Cator à cette journée.
Dimanche 26 mars 2016
AS Mirebalais – Eclair 2-0
(Junior Vilgrain 6e, Handy Coby Jean Rodriguez 38e)
Racing FC – Cavaly 4-1
(Djoulès Valcourt 3e, Jamesly Daniel 9e, 57e, Steevenson Guillaume (p) 70e (RFG); Jeff Fondala 21e (CAV)
FC Petit Goave – Ouanaminthe 2-1
(Dumy Fédé (p), Hantz Val Gardy (FCPG); Ketphène Saint Julien (OFC)
Juventus – Don Bosco 1-1
(Bernardin Almonord (p) 40e (JUV); Sam Colson Pierre (DON)
AS Sud-Est – AS Capoise 1-0
(Onelson Dorante)
Real Hope – Fica 1-0
(Jackinto Jean)
Racing Club Haïtien – America 1-1
(Jean Wisner Derival 41e (RCH); Orilus Hilaire 60e (AME)
Date à déterminer
Baltimore vs Tempête
Classement:
1- AS Mirebalais: 11 points (+4)
2- Real Hope: 10 points (+3)
3- FC Petit Goave: 10 points (+2)
4- AS Sud-Est: 9 points (+4)
5- Racing FC Gonaïves: 8 points (+3)
6- Juventus: 7 points (+1)
7- FICA: 7 points (0)
8- AS Capoise: 7 points (0)
9- Eclair FC: 7 points (-1)
10- Don Bosco: 5 points (-1)
11- America FC: 5 points (-2)
12- Ouanaminthe : 4 points (-3)
13- Cavaly AS: 4 points (-3)
14- Racing Club Haïtien: 2 points (-2)
15- Tempête FC: 2 points (-3)
16- Baltimore: 1 point (-2)
ESTHER VERSIÈRE hpn
