Accueil | Nouvelles | Sports | Division 1: L'AS Mirebalais reste convaincant

Division 1: L'AS Mirebalais reste convaincant

28/03/2017 07:31:00 Auteur(e) La Redaction
Taille de la police: Decrease font Enlarge font
image

L'AS Mirebalais a remporté sa troisième victoire en battant (2-0) l'Eclair FC au parc Bayas devant un public qui a effectué en masse le déplacement dimanche lors de la 5e journée du championnat national de première division masculine. Suite à cette victoire, l'ASM prend la tête du classement avec 11 points.

Le nouveau promu, l'AS Sud-Est a battu (1-0) l'AS Capoise pour prendre la 4e place avec 9 points au Parc Pinchinat sur une réalisation d’Onelson Dorante.

Pour une deuxieme fois, le Racing Club Haïtien (RCH) a partagé un nouveau nul à domicile (1-1) contre l’America au Stade Sylvio Cator à cette journée. 

Dimanche 26 mars 2016

AS Mirebalais – Eclair 2-0

(Junior Vilgrain 6e, Handy Coby Jean Rodriguez 38e)

Racing FC – Cavaly 4-1

(Djoulès Valcourt 3e, Jamesly Daniel 9e, 57e, Steevenson Guillaume (p) 70e (RFG); Jeff Fondala 21e (CAV)

FC Petit Goave – Ouanaminthe 2-1

(Dumy Fédé (p), Hantz Val Gardy (FCPG); Ketphène Saint Julien (OFC)

Juventus – Don Bosco 1-1

(Bernardin Almonord (p) 40e (JUV); Sam Colson Pierre (DON)

AS Sud-Est – AS Capoise 1-0

(Onelson Dorante)

Real Hope – Fica 1-0

(Jackinto Jean)

Racing Club Haïtien – America 1-1

(Jean Wisner Derival 41e (RCH); Orilus Hilaire 60e (AME)

Date à déterminer

Baltimore vs Tempête

Classement:

1- AS Mirebalais: 11 points (+4)

2- Real Hope: 10 points (+3)

3- FC Petit Goave: 10 points (+2)

4- AS Sud-Est: 9 points (+4)

5- Racing FC Gonaïves: 8 points (+3)

6- Juventus: 7 points (+1)

7- FICA: 7 points (0)

8- AS Capoise: 7 points (0)

9- Eclair FC:  7 points (-1)

10- Don Bosco: 5 points (-1)

11- America FC: 5 points (-2)

12- Ouanaminthe : 4 points (-3)

13- Cavaly AS: 4 points (-3)

14- Racing Club Haïtien: 2 points (-2)

15- Tempête FC: 2 points (-3)

16- Baltimore: 1 point (-2)

ESTHER VERSIÈRE hpn



Audionow:
Etats Unis: 641.552.5200 T-Mobile/MetroPCS: 360.398.4333 Canada: 438.795.4395 514.900.6012 Bresil 021 40 42 11 31 France: 01.90.14.14.75 Republique Dominicaine 849.936.7140 Mexique 08.99.27.46.700
Studio: 718) 355-9853 / (718) 303-2551 / (509) 2813-9450 / (509) 2813-9452 / (509) 2813-9456 Adresse: 45, Rue Chavannes Port au Prince, Haiti
Email: radiocaraibesfm<at>yahoo.fr
Tél: (509)4300-4300 / 3701-4300
WhatsApp: (509) 3701-4300

  • email Envoyer par email à un ami
  • print Version imprimable
  • Plain text Texte complet
Notes
Pas de note pour cet article
Estimez cet article
0