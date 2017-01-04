The members of the Security Council welcomed the announcement of the final Presidential results from the November 20 elections in Haiti.

They commended Haitian governmental authorities, in particular the Haitian Provisional Electoral Council and the Haitian National Police, and congratulated the people of Haiti on a positive step for the full restoration of Haiti’s democratic institutions.

They urged all political actors to accept the final electoral results, refrain from violence, and work together to build a stable and prosperous Haiti.

They reaffirmed their support for timely completion of the remaining elections in Haiti in a fair, transparent, and peaceful manner. They noted Haitian ownership of the electoral process and underlined the urgent need to re-establish a democratically-elected Government and return to Constitutional order.

They also commended MINUSTAH for continuing to assist the Government of Haiti during these elections, and expressed gratitude to the personnel of MINUSTAH and to their countries.

They looked forward to the planned UN Strategic Assessment Mission on the situation in Haiti and its subsequent recommendations on the United Nations’ future presence and role.

4 January 2017