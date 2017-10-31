Chicago, le 28 octobre 2017

CGCCHI281017

Mes dames et messieurs,

Ayant reçu l'invitation à être parmi vous ce soir, je n'ai pas hésité un moment parce que j'étais sûr de me retrouver en excellente compagnie, et de participer à une activité visant à apporter un peu de gratification à trois personnages extraordinaires qui, grâce à leur sens du devoir et à leur inlassable philanthropie, ont touché bien des vies au sein de cette Communauté. C'est avec grand plaisir que je vous salue tous au nom du Consulat Général d'Haïti à Chicago.

Pour avoir côtoyé ces trois charmantes personnes, et collaboré avec elles de près comme de loin, je peux dire qu'elles méritent toute l'attention dont elles sont l'objet ce soir. J'ajoute donc ma voix à celle de la Communauté pour leur dire toute mon admiration et tout mon respect.

Madame Kettlie Acacia Luckett est bien connue et très appréciée au sein de la Communauté. Son inépuisable patience et son sens de l'équité font d'elle une travailleuse sociale compétente, et une précieuse alliée pour tous les membres de cette Communauté qui, à un moment ou à un autre, ont besoin de son expertise. Nous pouvons nous réjouir d'avoir parmi nous une personne hautement qualifiée qui est toujours prête à se partager, et à mettre son expérience au service de sa Communauté.

Madame Macdanne Edmond est également bien connue et admirée au sein de cette Communauté dans laquelle elle a pratiquement grandi. Cette mère dévouée et superbement attentionnée réside à Skokie depuis plus de deux décennies. Le rôle de mère qu'elle remplit de façon impeccable, ne l'empêche pas de mettre ses multiples talents au service de cette Communauté. Ce qui rend Mme Edmond absolument impayable, c'est la gentillesse avec laquelle elle traite tous ses clients, payants ou non payants. De plus, je trouve son attachement à notre terre natale particulièrement admirable. Je la remercie pour toute l'aide qu'elle apporte aux plus démunis.

Enfin Madame Marie Yolène Malary est une travailleuse sociale au grand coeur que toute la Communauté connaît, aime et respecte. Depuis un bon nombre d'années, elle met sa compétence au service de cette Communauté, plus précisément de tous ceux qui ont le plus désespérément besoin d'aide et d'accompagnement. Tout cela fait partie de son travail, mais elle possède cette générosité additionnelle, et ce respect inné de la personne humaine. Elle va souvent au-delà de ce que prescrit son travail. Pour cela, la Communauté entière l'admire et la respecte

Ladies and gentlemen,

When I received the invitation to be among you this evening, I had no hesitation because I knew the company would be excellent. I truly relish the opportunity to participate in an event that will bring a bit of gratification to three personalities whom I know to be extraordinary, and whose tireless sense of duty and philanthropy have touched many lives in this Community. With great pleasure, I greet you all on behalf of the Consulate General of Haiti in Chicago.

Given the fact that I am familiar with these three ladies, and that I have collaborated with them both closely and from a distance, I am in a position to say that they deserve every bit of the attention they are receiving this evening. Therefore, I join the Community in expressing to them all my respect and admiration.

Mrs. Kettlie Acacia Luckett is well known and appreciated within this Community. Her enduring patience and sense of equity make her a very competent social worker and a priceless ally for all the members of this Community who, at a time or another, are in need of her expertise. We should consider ourselves lucky to have among us a highly qualified person who is selfless enough to, constantly, put her experience at the service of the Community.

Mrs. Macdanne Edmond is equally well known and admired within this Community in which she practically grew up. This devoted and truly caring mother has been a Skokie resident for over two decades. Her obligations as a mother, which she fulfills admirably, do not stand in the way of her putting her multiple talents at the service of the Community. What makes Mrs. Edmond absolutely priceless is the courtesy with which she treats all her clients; be they paying or non- paying. Moreover, I find her undying love for our Mother Land particularly laudable. I thank her for helping the truly needy.

This evening's third herin is Mrs. Marie Yolène Malary. She is a social worker with a heart of gold whom the whole Community knows, loves and respects. It has been quite a number of years since she has been putting her competence to work for the benefit of her compatriots; precisely those who are most desperately in need of help and accompaniment. All that is part of her job, but she possesses that additional generosity, and that innate respect for human dignity. She so often goes way beyond what her job entails. For that, the whole Community admires and respects her.

In closing, I must thank this event's organizers who have been kind enough to make me part of it. I also thank these three wonderful ladies for being who they are, and doing what they do because somehow, they have rescued some of my trust in human nature. Finally, thank you all for your hospitality.

Je terminerai en remerciant les organisateurs de cette activité qui ont eu l'énorme gentillesse de m'y inviter. Je remercie aussi ces trois merveilleuses dames. Je les remercie d'être ce qu'elles sont, et de faire ce qu'elles font car elles ont un peu ranimé ma confiance en la nature humaine. Enfin, je vous dis à tous : merci de votre hospitalité!

Poum fini, map remèsye moun ki oganize aktivite sa a dèske yo te panse envite m vin patisipe ladan l. Map di twa medam ekstraodinè sa yo mèsi tou paske yo fèm vin gen yon ti konfyans an plis nan limanite. Anfen map di nou tout mèsi pou bèl akèy nou ban mwen.

Lesly Condé

Consul Général