Chicago, le 18 novembre 2017

Distingués membres des organisations participantes,

Chers amis membres de la Communauté,

Dear Friends

Frè m ak sè m yo

Nous voici réunis pour commémorer le 214ème anniversaire d'un événement historique qui constituera à jamais la fierté de tous les Haïtiens. Cet événement qui sonna le glas d'une pratique honteuse mais combien lucrative, donna lieu à la naissance d'une nation solitaire destinée à survivre à la sueur de son front, dans un océan de mépris, d'indifférence et d'hostilité. Je vous transmets les très chaleureuses salutations du Consulat Général d'Haïti à Chicago.

Il faut, d'entrée de jeu, que je salue encore une fois l'indéfectible patriotisme du CONGRÈS DES HAÏTIENS POUR FORTIFIER HAÏTI, si fièrement démontré à toutes les occasions. J'apprécie également la collaboration de toutes les autres organisations communautaires qui participent à cette belle activité.

La Bataille de Vertières dont nous commémorons aujourd'hui le 214ème anniversaire constitue, encore aujourd'hui, l'une de nos plus puissantes inspirations. Elle nous rappelle que la dignité humaine n'a pas de prix. Si les exploits de nos ancêtres ont réussi à inspirer le monde entier d'une manière ou d'une autre, ils doivent, à plus forte raison, nous guider aujourd'hui encore, et ranimer notre confiance; surtout quand nos déboires semblent se multiplier. Le pragmatisme de nos ancêtres est l'une des meilleures leçons à tirer de cette épopée que le monde civilisé cherche pourtant à passer sous silence. Dans leurs rangs, il y avait des hommes et des femmes de toutes conditions. La lutte pour la liberté les avait unis. Ils avaient tous un seul cri de guerre :''Liberté ou la mort''. La liberté, ils l'ont en effet obtenue au prix d'énormes sacrifices, et, surtout, grâce à leur indomptable détermination. La détermination est justement une autre leçon à tirer de la victoire de nos ancêtres à Vertières. Démunis, à peine armés et sans formation militaire, la plupart de ces esclaves devenus soldats avaient choisi de faire face à une mort certaine en affrontant les soldats de la puissante armée de Napoléon. Ceux qui se sont donné pour tâche de falsifier notre histoire n'ont tout de même pas pu nous enlever ce glorieux moment. Vertières signifie à tout jamais la victoire de nos ancêtres, et une cuisante défaite du système esclavagiste. Ça, personne ne peut le changer.

Ladies and gentlemen,

We are gathered here to commemorate the 214th anniversary of an event that makes every Haitian proud. That event constituted the beginning of the end of a shameful but profitable system .It also meant the birth of a black nation, a lonesome nation that would have to learn to exist and survive the hard way, in an ocean of indifference, disdain and hostility. I am pleased to greet you all on behalf of the Consulate General of Haiti in Chicago.

First of all, I must, this time again, salute the invariable patriotism displayed by the HAITIAN CONGRESS TO FORTIFY HAITI. I also appreciate the precious collaboration of all the other Community Organizations that are present here this evening.

The Battle of Vertières whose 214th anniversary we are commemorating today, constitutes one of our most powerful inspirations. It reminds us that human dignity is priceless. If this glorious moment in our history gets to inspire the whole world, it can certainly buttress our courage, even when our load seems unbearable. It can guide us. It must guide us. One of the most important lessons for us to draw from Vretières is the pragmatism of our forefathers. They learned how to tolerate one another for the good of the cause. Those warriors were men and women from different backgrounds. The struggle for freedom had united them. They shared one war cry:'' Freedom or death''. Indeed they obtained their freedom. They did so because of their unbreakable determination. Determination is precisely another lesson that we can draw from our ancestors' victory in Vertières. Deprived, barely armed, and with no military training, most of those slaves-made-soldiers had chosen to face certain death when they went head on against soldiers from Napoleon's dreaded army. Even those who took on the task of falsifying our history, were unable to take that glorious moment away from us. Vertières will, forever, mean a tremendous victory for my ancestors, and a crushing defeat for the system known as slavery. No one can change that.

Frè m ak sè m yo,

Men nou reyini la a pou nou komemore 214èm anivèsè yon evenman nan istwa nou ki fè tout Ayisyen fyè. Evenman sa a te mete baton nan wou yon sistèm ki te enjis anpil men ki te gen gwo patizan paske li te rapote anpil lajan. Evenman sa a te pèmèt yon nasyon nwa pran nesans. Nasyon sa a tapral poukont li, li tapral oblije siviv nan di, lan mitan yon oseyan mepri, endiferans ak rayisab. Map salye nou tout nan non Konsila Jeneral Ayiti nan Chikago.

Avan tout bagay, kite m salye Kongrè a, yon oganizasyon patriyot ki pa janm bliye okenn dat enpotan nan istwa nou. M apresye kolaborasyon tout lot oganizasyon kominotè ki patisipe nan bèl aktivite patriyotik sa a.

Batay Vètyè sa a nap komemore 214èm anivèsèl jodi a se youn nan pi gwo enspirasyon nou. Li fè nou sonje diyite se yon bagay ki enpotan anpil. Si bèl moman sa a nan istwa nou rive enspire tout mond la, se pou nou jwenn enspirasyon pa nou ladan l tou. Se pou nou jwenn ankourajman ladan l lè nou santi nou anvi dekouraje. Youn nan pi gwo leson nou kapab jwenn nan Vètyè nap jwenn li nan sajès zansèt nou yo. Se te yon pakèt fanm ak gason ki te soti diferan kote. Te gen anpil diferans ant yo men youn te aksepte lot pou batay la te kapab fèt. Yo tout te gen yon sèl mo :'' Libète ou lanmo'' Yo te rive jwenn libète a gras a detèminasyon yo. Vètyè montre nou enpotans detèminasyon tou. Zansèt nou yo pat rekile devan solda Napoleon yo. Yo pat rekile devan lanmo. Yo te gen detèminasyon. Menm moun ki mete tout entelijans yo deyo pou yo falsifye istwa nou an, yo pat kapab chanje viktwa Vètyè a. Vètyè ap toujou rete yon gwo viktwa pou zansèt nou yo epi yon gwo defèt pou esklavaj. Pa gen moun ki kapab chanje sa.

Poum fini, map remèsye Kongrè a yon lot fwa anko. Pandan map ankouraje nou rete fyè de idantite nou, map mande nou pou nou kenbe Ayiti nan panse nou. Nan moman sa a, peyi nou an vrèman bezwen sajès tout pitit li.

In closing, I want to, once again, thank and congratulate the HAITIAN CONGRESS TO FORTIFY HAITI. As I urge you all to remain proud of your identity, I am also encouraging you to keep Haiti in your thoughts because the present conjuncture calls for a good amount of wisdom from Haiti's sons and daughters.

En terminant, je félicite et remercie encore une fois le CONGRÈS DES HAÏTIENS POUR FORTIFIER HAÏTI. Je vous encourage tous à garder Haïti dans vos pensées car de nos jours, notre pays a grandement besoin de la sagesse de tous ses fils.

Lesly Condé

Consul Général