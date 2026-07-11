Evaluating energy export impacts

Net hydrocarbon exporters are expected to benefit from increased export revenues, while energy-importing nations, such as Central America, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic, might face worsening trade balances. The organization estimates that if oil prices stay 25% higher than in 2025, these regions could see a 0.9% deterioration in GDP by 2026. Additionally, governments subsidizing fuel prices to protect consumers may feel more fiscal pressure. Energy prices in 2026 are predicted to be at least 25% above 2025 levels.Deciding on translation formatting

I’m thinking about how to handle the translation while keeping some emphasis. The instruction suggests that I can preserve bold formatting around terms like "The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC)" and "war in the Middle East," along with region names like "Central America, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic." It might be safer to maintain the bold style for emphasis even if it’s optional. So, I’ll keep the bold to preserve the tone while translating the content in my own words.Clarifying translation of acronyms

Since I’m asked to rewrite the content, I can keep the bold text intact while translating the surrounding sentences. The bold segments include phrases like "The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC)," which translates to "La Commission économique pour l’Amérique latine et les Caraïbes (CEPAL)" in French. I need to decide whether to use the acronym ECLAC or CEPAL. Since ECLAC is the English version and CEPAL is the French equivalent, it might be best to use CEPAL in the French translation for clarity.Translating and adapting terms

In French, I need to use "CEPAL" alongside "la CEPAL" or the full "la Commission économique pour l’Amérique latine et les Caraïbes (CEPAL)." Since the text refers to "The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC)," I’ll translate that to French accordingly. Phrases like "war in the Middle East" will become "la guerre au Moyen-Orient." For "Central America, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic," I’ll use "l’Amérique centrale, Haïti et la République dominicaine." I’ll make sure to adjust the terms for proper translation.Translating and structuring the article

I need to translate several terms and phrases into French while maintaining their context. For example, "25% higher than in 2025" becomes "supérieurs de 25 % à ceux de 2025," and "0.9% of GDP in 2026" is "de 0,9 % du PIB en 2026." I’ll keep the HTML structure without altering it too much. Also, I’ll use "la Commission économique pour l’Amérique latine et les Caraïbes (CEPAL)" for the translation, ensuring I adapt all bolded segments as required. Finally, I’ll preserve the class attributes for the paragraphs to maintain the article’s expository format.