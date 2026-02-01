La gouverneure Claritza Rochtte dirige l’inspection nocturne des zones touchées par les pluies à Puerto Plata







Puerto Plata – La gouverneure provinciale de Puerto Plata, Claritza Rochtte, a entrepris jeudi soir, le 29 janvier, une tournée d’inspection dans plusieurs secteurs de la municipalité de San Felipe de Puerto Plata touchés par les fortes pluies récentes. Représentante de l’Exécutif, elle a dirigé cette inspection afin d’évaluer la situation de près et de coordonner les actions immédiates pour venir en aide aux familles touchées par les inondations.

During the tour, the governor was accompanied by the provincial director of Civil Defense, Whascar García, who visited areas such as the Ginebra Arzeno housing development, Presidente Francisco Alberto Caamaño Avenue, the Dubeau neighborhood (Los Callejones), Manolo Tavárez Justo Avenue, Barrio Haití, and Barrio Nuevo, among others. Authorities reported that the rains caused water accumulation in various areas, reiterating their commitment to continuously monitor the situation and provide timely assistance to the affected communities.

Press and Communications Department, Provincial Government of Puerto Plata